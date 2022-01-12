Candace Cameron Bure paid tribute to her TV dad, Bob Saget, with an emotional message on Instagram. Though this isn't the first time Bure has addressed the unexpected passing of her dear friend, her previous message was brief: "I don't know what to say, I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Now, Bure has found her words and is ready to properly celebrate the life of the beloved actor and comedian. "Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?" Bure wrote. "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."

"You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud," she continued. "We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life."

"This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before," Bure admitted. "I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, “oh, btw, it’s me Bob” after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith."

"You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it," she concluded.