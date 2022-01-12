Drake Hilariously Thanks Friend For Returning His Fave DVD 15 Years Later

Drake clearly has no hard feelings about the delay in return. Not only is D10, real name Dalton Tennant, one of the rapper's good friends, he's also Drizzy's musical director and has been for some time. Although the the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper got a nostalgic kick out of getting his DVD back, these days, he can kick it with Dave Chappelle at any time, considering that the two are good friends.

The legendary comedian performed a set a Drake's Toronto mansion back in November --- the same night that Drizzy and Kanye West squashed their age old beef. Chappelle said in the now infamous clip:

“You have to admit to yourself [that] this s*** is impressive. I cannot believe I’m in a n***a’s house. A n***a from this city that did not grow up this way. Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on earth to his home. Kanye West is in his home.”