Emma Watson Reveals The 'Most Emotional' Part Of The 'Harry Potter' Reunion
By Emily Lee
January 12, 2022
The new year kicked off magically for fans of the Harry Potter film franchise. HBO Max debuted a cast reunion special to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone. While chatting with British Vogue about the reunion, Emma Watson described reuniting with Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe on the sets they grew up on as being "like heaven."
"I am just so happy they still exist!" she said of the sets. "Most film sets are torn down the minute a scene is finished. I am so happy they are still there for people to enjoy, me included. Stuart Craig is truly a genius. What he did is perfect."
Sitting down with Grint and Radcliffe in the Gryffindor common room was a special moment for Watson. "It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment so closely watched," she shared. "Mostly I was just so happy to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and get to be part of seeing how differently – and similarly – we had processed things. I love that we remembered different things."
The “most emotional” moment of the reunion for Watson came when Grint told her how much he loved her and how deeply he values their bond. “When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly,” Watson said. “Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”
Though Watson said the golden trio doesn't have a group chat they regularly text in, she confirmed they are all still in touch with each other. "They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth," she explained. "We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually."
"Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die," she continued. "Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming."
Watson also touched on her close friendship with castmate Tom Felton, as well as the fans who ship them together IRL. "We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet," she said.
As for whether Watson would ever go back to Hogwarts for another reunion in the future, she said she's "definitely" on board.