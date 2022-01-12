The new year kicked off magically for fans of the Harry Potter film franchise. HBO Max debuted a cast reunion special to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of The Sorcerer's Stone. While chatting with British Vogue about the reunion, Emma Watson described reuniting with Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe on the sets they grew up on as being "like heaven."

"I am just so happy they still exist!" she said of the sets. "Most film sets are torn down the minute a scene is finished. I am so happy they are still there for people to enjoy, me included. Stuart Craig is truly a genius. What he did is perfect."

Sitting down with Grint and Radcliffe in the Gryffindor common room was a special moment for Watson. "It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment so closely watched," she shared. "Mostly I was just so happy to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and get to be part of seeing how differently – and similarly – we had processed things. I love that we remembered different things."

The “most emotional” moment of the reunion for Watson came when Grint told her how much he loved her and how deeply he values their bond. “When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly,” Watson said. “Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”