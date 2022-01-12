Head Of Denver Nonprofit Accused Of Stealing Money From Another Charity

The head of a Denver-based nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness is facing multiple felonies after officials allege he stole money from another charity, Denver Post reports.

Impact Locally CEO Travis Singhaus, 47, was arrested Sunday (January 9) at Denver International Airport, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office on Monday (January 10). He faces eight felony charges, including theft, charitable fraud, forgery, and criminal impersonation, reporters say.

Prosecutors accused Singhaus of stealing $349,000 in grant funds from a philanthropic organization by using another charity's tax number. The CEO allegedly used this number to claim Impact Locally had a 501(c)(3) charitable status.