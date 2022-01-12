Head Of Denver Nonprofit Accused Of Stealing Money From Another Charity
By Zuri Anderson
January 12, 2022
The head of a Denver-based nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness is facing multiple felonies after officials allege he stole money from another charity, Denver Post reports.
Impact Locally CEO Travis Singhaus, 47, was arrested Sunday (January 9) at Denver International Airport, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office on Monday (January 10). He faces eight felony charges, including theft, charitable fraud, forgery, and criminal impersonation, reporters say.
Prosecutors accused Singhaus of stealing $349,000 in grant funds from a philanthropic organization by using another charity's tax number. The CEO allegedly used this number to claim Impact Locally had a 501(c)(3) charitable status.
Today, we announced that Travis Singhaus of Impact Locally was arrested last night and charged with eight felony counts...Posted by Denver District Attorney's Office on Monday, January 10, 2022
“Singhaus has never registered any of his entities with the Colorado Secretary of State or with the Internal Revenue Service nor has Singhaus obtained charitable or tax-exempt status with the IRS or the State of Colorado,” the DA's office claims, adding that Singhaus allegedly avoided taxes, as well.
Reporters learned that Singhaus "has allegedly been using Impact entities since at least 2017 as the 'conduit to receive donation funds from individuals and entities representing that his Impact entities were nonprofit charities,'" they cite from his arrest warrant.
Impact Locally provides homeless people in Denver with many services, including haircuts, sack lunches, and mountain hiking trips for children. According to the organization's website, it serves over 5,000 people every month.
Denver Post reached out to company representatives for comment, but their request hasn't been returned.