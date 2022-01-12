Here's Why Ian Anderson Says 'Jethro Tull' Should've Come Back Sooner

Although he previously thought it best to leave the name Jethro Tull behind, Ian Anderson has said in a new interview that the name should’ve made its comeback earlier.

Anderson spoke with Ultimate Classic Rock in light of Jethro Tull’s first new album in nearly 20 years. Anderson previously told the classic rock and culture hub that it was time to bring Jethro Tull back because “it was a band album. …It seemed appropriate to honor the long-standing relationship with this group of musicians by releasing it as a Jethro Tull album.” In a new interview, Anderson explained why he should have released his 2014 project as a Jethro Tull album, rather than under his own name as a solo endeavor. The Jethro Tull frontman recently told Ultimate Classic Rock, in part:

“…it was very much a band project album, written and recorded in the same general way as this one: It was rehearsed and arranged as it would be performed live onstage. That’s my favorite way of working. Seven of the tracks on The Zealot Gene were recorded in exactly that way: We had five days of rehearsal, four days of recording and seven tracks to show for it.”