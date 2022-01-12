On Wednesday (January 12), Jamie Lynn Spears sat down with Good Morning America to promote her memoir Things I've Should've Said. During the in-depth interview, Jamie Lynn discussed her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship, which the pop star claims was abusive, as well as whether she had any knowledge of or involvement in the situation.

Though Jamie Lynn said her sister "felt like another momma" to her as she was growing up, she wrote in her book that, at some point before the conservatorship was put in place in 2008, Britney's behavior began to change. She described her sister's behavior as "erratic" and "paranoid." While sitting down with GMA, however, Jamie Lynn said she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind" at this time. "I don't think that's fair," she said.

In June 2021, Britney spoke out against the conservatorship for the first time. Not only did she call out her father, Jamie Spears, as an abusive conservator, but she also criticized her mother, Lynn Spears, as well as her younger sister, for their own involvement. Jamie's role as conservator was legally terminated in November.

"I was happy. I was," Jamie Lynn said of the conservatorship coming to an end. "When it was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."