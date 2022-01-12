Joe Jonas Had A Surprise 'Camp Rock 2' Reunion & It Was So Cute

Joe Jonas surprised his fans when he popped up in the first two episodes of Righteous Gemstones' sophomore season. To make his new role even more exciting, he reunited with one of his Camp Rock 2 co-stars, Chloe Bridges.

For those who may not know, Chloe's husband, Josh Devine, stars on the HBO comedy. Since Chloe lives in South Carolina with Adam while he films the show, she happened to be on set when Joe showed up for a guest role. Chloe even shared an adorable photo of her reunion with Joe.

"Here’s some BTS from season 2 episode 2 of Righteous Gemstones, which is now streaming on HBO MAX!" Chloe began. "I live in South Carolina with Adam for half the year while he’s shooting the show, so I was very pumped when the crew asked me if I wanted to go to set for a few days."

"Plus, one of my scenes involved Joe singing while I’m just kinda in the background somewhere, a skillset I had already honed during Camp Rock 2, so I guess the part was perfect for me," she joked. "Congrats to the whole crew on season two!!"