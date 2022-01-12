Kodak Black Trends After Racy Dance At Hockey Game Leaves Fans Stunned

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to sparking controversy on social media, Kodak Black is no stranger. On Tuesday, the "Super Gremlin" rapper made headlines after fans accused him of having sex in public during a Florida Panthers game, after a season ticket holder filmed the rapper getting a lap dance from an unidentified woman in the arena. However, the man responsible for filming the viral moments denies claims that Kodak and the woman were being intimate. @David954FLA responded to to Florida Hockey Now's George Richards, tweeting:

"George I took the original video and I know they weren’t having sex lol."

Kodak himself seemingly denied the claims by posted the video to his Instagram page for his 11.3 million followers to be the judge, simply writing:

"Fly Lifestyle"

Despite the denial, a young woman name Treonna Brewer, rumored to be the rapper's girlfriend, alluded to ending her relationship with the star after the viral video. She shared via her Instagram stories:

"I never knew a guy that will do anything for attention until I met you @kodakblack. But you speak on loyalty, you have no clue what that is."

The viral moments comes less than a week after Black was arrested in South Florida on trespassing charges. Kodak's lap dance video has sparked major controversy online --- while some champion the young star for just having fun, others say the moment was highly inappropriate. One Twitter user shared:

"Imagine taking your kid to their first hockey game n u see Kodak black ***** to imagine dragons on the Jumbotron."

Another chimed in:

"Hmm... a lot of people laughing at Kodak black were talking bad about lizzo at that Lakers game. What happened to the kids?!?"

Kodak has yet to speak out regarding the incident.

