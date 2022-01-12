Lil Durk To Kick Off '7220 Tour' In Phoenix This April

Lil Durk is heading back out on the road this spring.

The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, will hit the road in April and May in support of his soon-to-be-released album, 7220, he announced on social media Wednesday. 7220, Lil Durk's first solo album, was teased on social media in November, but there's no details regarding the track list or release date, according to Rolling Stone.

"The 7220 Tour" will kick off at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 8. It ends at home base for Lil Durk at the United Center in Chicago. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (January 14) at 10 a.m.

Most recently, Lil Durk released Broadway Girls, a collab with country artist Morgan Wallen. Lil Durk is also known for his features on Laugh Now Cry Later with Drake, Who Want Smoke? with 21 Savage, G Herbo and Nardi Wick, and 3 Headed Goat with Lil Baby and Polo G. Lil Durk's most recent album release is The Voice of the Heroes, a collaboration with DaBaby.