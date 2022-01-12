Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Due To Covid Surge

This is a bummer.

On Wednesday (January 12), Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey announced they've made the decision to postpone their upcoming Young Guns tour amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The bands' shared the unfortunate news with fans via social media.

“We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff, and especially our fans very seriously," the statement reads. “Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the Young Guns tour to Feb. 20, 2022, in Denver.”

"We can't wait to see everyone on tour and bring you an unforgettable evening of rock'n'roll," the bands' statement concluded.