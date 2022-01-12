Man Arrested After Entering Cockpit Of Plane And Causing Damage

Authorities in Honduras detained a man who breached the cockpit of an American Airlines jet bound for Miami. The man, who was not identified, walked into the cockpit while the plane was boarding and started messing around with the equipment.

When crew members tried to intervene, the man tried to escape by jumping out of the window.

"Crew members intervened, and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement," American Airlines said in a statement. "We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation."

It is unclear how much damage the man caused, but it was enough for American Airlines to dispatch another plane to take the passengers to Miami. The travelers eventually departed for their destination after a delay of more than seven hours.

A video posted on Twitter showed the man trying to climb out of the window.