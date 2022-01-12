Rays Bullpen Catcher Jean Ramirez Dead At 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez has died at the age of 28, the team announced on its verified Twitter account Tuesday (January 12).

The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez," the Rays tweeted.

"Jean was an incredible teammate and friend," manager Kevin Cash said in a statement shared by the Rays' Twitter account. "He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to al who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed."

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays president Erik Neander added. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."

Ramirez's cause of death was not made available as of Wednesday (January 12) morning, according to MLB.com.

Ramirez was coming off his third season with Tampa Bay in 2021.

In 2019, Ramirez, then a prospect within the Rays' organization, told the Athletic that he'd hoped to eventually work as a manager, bench coach or coordinator with a Major League Baseball team, following in the footsteps of his father, Carlos, a longtime coach who currently serves as an assistant on the Hawaii Pacific University baseball team.