Teacher Arrested After His Mother Took His Pot Brownies To Senior Center

An elementary school teacher from South Dakota was arrested after his mother inadvertently took his freshly-baked weed brownies to a local senior center. Authorities said that Michael Koranda, 46, purchased THC butter in Colorado and used it to make the brownies.

His mother did not realize the brownies contained marijuana and brought them a card game at Tabor Senior Center. Several hours later, authorities received multiple 911 calls from people who believed they were poisoned. Officers believed that the individuals were under the influence of marijuana and discovered they had all attended the card game earlier in the day and had eaten the brownies Koranda's mother brought with her.

A deputy went to Tabor Elementary School to speak with Koranda. He admitted that he made the brownies using the THC butter he purchased during a recent trip to Colorado and left them out before going to bed.

He was then taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was released after posting his bond and has a court appearance scheduled for January 25.

The Bon Homme County School District has not commented on Koranda's employment status, though according to KITV, he is still listed as a teacher on the district's website.