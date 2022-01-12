Utah Student Forced To Quarantine In School Closet After COVID Exposure

A junior high student in Utah was forced to quarantine in a school closet after being exposed to COVID-19, reported FOX 13 Now. The student was exposed through a classmate, according to a lawsuit that was filed.

The lawsuit states that the student was not showing any apparent signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The school nurse told the student's mother, Deann Heaton, that he needed to quarantine after coming in contact with a student who had tested positive for more than 15 minutes.

According to the complaint, the student wasn't supposed to return to school for nearly two weeks, or a week if he didn't rest positive. When the mother of the student questioned why he needed to be held out of school with no apparent symptoms, the nurse told her that the teen could end up hospitalized in an intensive care unit if he had COVID-19.

The student boarded a bus and attempted to return to school three days later but was stopped. The lawsuit states that the student was ordered to remain in a closet that had no window. This happened without his parents' authorization.

