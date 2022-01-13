1 Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Store Is Closing Down In The Coming Weeks

By Kelly Fisher

January 14, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond store
Photo: Getty Images

Thirty-seven Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide will close soon — and one of them is located in Ohio.

Plans to close hundreds of store locations were announced two years ago. Dozens of stores will close in 19 states, primarily by the end of February, the retail giant confirmed to USA Today.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store that will close in Ohio is located in Mansfield, in the Ontario Towne Center at 2259 Walker Lake Road.

Here's a full list of all of the closing store locations:

Alabama

  • Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

  • Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway
  • Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.

California

  • Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
  • Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern
  • Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive
  • Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo
  • Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road

Florida

  • Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Georgia

  • Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West
  • Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road

Idaho

  • Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

  • Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

  • Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
  • Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place

Missouri

  • St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

  • Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

  • Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road

New York

  • Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.
  • Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.
  • Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road
  • Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road
  • Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
  • Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place
  • Spring Valley: 14B Spring Valley Marketplace

Ohio

  • Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road
  • York: 2845 Concord Road

Texas

  • Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.
  • San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

  • Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

  • East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway
  • Longview: 200 Triangle Center
  • Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.
  • Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.

Wisconsin

  • Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

  • Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive
