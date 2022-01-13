2 Chainz Hilariously Trolls Dancing Hawks Fan In Viral TikTok Video

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's not rare to catch 2 Chainz sitting courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game. The "I'm Different" rapper attended Wednesday night's game against the Miami Heat, and got a side show of his own as an excited Hawks fan burst in to dance moves behind him. Chainz took to TikTok to share the funny moment with his followers, captioning the clip:

"Court side Hawks game #justjokes her energy on 10"
@2chainz

♬ original sound - SHAKEYFUNNYAZZ

The clip comes days after the star appeared in the new "Whose Back You Got" NFL Playoffs commercial, featuring players, fans, and firefighters gearing up for the playoffs, kicking of on January 15th. Chainz tweeted the clip, writing:

"It's @NFL Toni. #NFLPlayoffs begin January 15th with #SuperWildCard Weekend. Whose back you got?! Thank you @NFL for the opportunity, just in time for the new vibes

The NFL commercial comes on the heels of Chainz announcing the release of his upcoming album entitled Dope Don't Sell Itself, slated to drop at the end of January. Earlier this week, the star penned a message to his fans regarding the highly anticipated project, sharing:

“Hey how u been!? Its been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game…my album “DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF” drops this month & single this week. Sincerely, Two Tone Toni.”

Check out 2 Chainz new single "Million Dollars Worth of Game" featuring 42 Dugg below.

