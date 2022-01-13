Black Lives Matter Crosswalks Coming Soon To Dallas. Here's Where And When

A major intersection in Dallas is getting a Black Lives Matter crosswalk ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The "All Black Lives Matter Crosswalk" will be located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Malcom X Blvd. and is scheduled to be unveiled at a public event at 12:30 p.m. Monday (January 17).

The event is hosted by District 7 Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua and Abounding Prosperity CEO Kirk Myers, according to CBS DFW.

“While these crosswalks will serve as a visible reminder that All Blacks Lives Matter, it is our hope that this will be a catalyst for Black businesses and entrepreneurs to bring their services to these neighborhoods to accelerate community revitalization efforts,” Myers said.

City Councilman Tennell Atkins, chairman of the city's Economic Development Committee, said the 2022-2023 economic development policy "sends a signal" to communities south of Interstate 30 that "they haven't been forgotten."

Here's where the Black Lives Matter crosswalks will be located: