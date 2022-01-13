Ed Sheeran Reportedly Submits Plans To Build Burial Chamber On His Estate

Ed Sheeran appears to have something unexpected in the works for his next project… he reportedly submitted plans to construct what appears to be a burial chamber underneath the new church that’s planned on the grounds of his Suffolk estate. The newly-proposed plans raise the question: Does Sheeran plan to be buried there?

The Daily Mail reports that Sheeran's plans appear to show a burial chamber in the back of a boat-shaped church, measuring nearly 9 ft. by nearly 6 ft., “which is around the size of a double grave plot,” and possibly suggest the singer plans to be buried at the site. Sheeran, 30, was apparently denied permission the first time he submitted his plans to construct the chapel on the grounds of his £3.7 million “Sheeranville,” but the pop artist received approval when he tried again to submit the plans in 2019. Construction of the private chapel at Sheeran’s estate is underway as of publication time on Thursday (January 13). The Daily Mail report also notes, in part, that “There is no law in England and Wales prohibiting people from burying a body on their own private land, but there are a number of processes that must be considered.”