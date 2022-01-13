Eddie Vedder Unveils New Single 'Brother the Cloud'

In order to bring the album to life on stage, Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings will hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates in February for The Earthlings Tour 2022. The Earthlings consist of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt.

The tour will kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.