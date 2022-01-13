Eddie Vedder Unveils New Single 'Brother the Cloud'
By Emily Lee
January 14, 2022
On Friday (January 14), Eddie Vedder released his new single, 'Brother the Cloud,' heralding the arrival of his highly anticipated new album, Earthling. 'Brother the Cloud' is the latest single off the upcoming album and joins previously released tracks: 'Long Way,' and 'The Haves'.
Earthling is Vedder’s first album since 2011’s Ukulele Songs. The project was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt and features collaborations with some of music’s most iconic legends including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John, as well as Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer.
Here's the full Earthling tracklist:
- 1. Invincible
- 2.Power of Right
- 3.Long Way
- 4.Brother the Cloud
- 5.Fallout Today
- 6.The Dark
- 7.The Haves
- 8.Good and Evil
- 9.Rose of Jericho
- 10.Try
- 11.Picture ft. Elton John
- 12.Mrs. Mills
- 13.On My Way
In order to bring the album to life on stage, Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings will hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates in February for The Earthlings Tour 2022. The Earthlings consist of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt.
The tour will kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.
Earthling will arrive on February 11th via Seattle Surf/Republic Records.