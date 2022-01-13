Frank Zappa Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Fillmore East Shows

By Emily Lee

January 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Back in 1971, Frank Zappa and the Mothers’ performed a two-night, four-show gig at New York’s Fillmore East. The shows went down in the band's history and now, fifty years later, the entirety of the performances will be released for the first time ever.

The Mothers 1971 will include all 63 songs the band played at the Fillmore East gigs held on June 5 and 6, 1971. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's surprise encore is also featured on the special anniversary edition.

In addition to the full run of songs the Fillmore East gigs, the eight-CD anniversary box set will also feature the Mothers’ concert at London’s Rainbow Theatre on Dec. 10, 1971. Fans will remember the infamous show as the night an audience member hopped up on stage after the band covered the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and assaulted Zappa, pushing him off the stage and into the orchestra pit 12 feet below. This will be the first time audio from that performance is released to the public.

The 50th-anniversary reissue will include a number of other delightful throwbacks for fans. Each track included on the project have been newly remixed and remastered, as well.

Here's the full tracklist for The Mothers 1971:

CD 1: FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 5, 1971 – SHOW 1

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. Status Back Baby

5. Concentration Moon – Part 1

6. The Sanzini Brothers (Sodomy Trick)

7. Concentration Moon – Part II

8. Mom & Dad

9. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

10. Billy The Mountain

11. King Kong

CD 2: FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 5, 1971 – SHOW 2

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

5. Billy The Mountain

6. Little House I Used To Live In

7. The Mud Shark

8. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

9. Bwana Dik

10. Latex Solar Beef

11. Willie The Pimp

CD 3: FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 5, 1971 – SHOW 2 (CTD; TRACKS 1-6)

1. Do You Like My New Car?

2. Happy Together

3. ”Any Chord Of Your Choice”

4. King Kong – Part I

5. Lonesome Electric Turkey

6. King Kong – Part II

FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 6, 1971 – SHOW 1 (TRACKS 7-15)

7. Fillmore Improvisation

8. Peaches En Regalia

9. Tears Began To Fall

10. Shove It Right In

11. Status Back Baby

12. Concentration Moon – Part I

13. The Sanzini Brothers (Sodomy Trick)

14. Concentration Moon – Part II

15. Mom & Dad

CD 4: FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 6, 1971 – SHOW 1 (CTD; TRACKS 1-4)

1. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

2. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

3. Billy The Mountain

4. Chunga’s Revenge

FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 6, 1971 – SHOW 2 (TRACKS 5-8)

5. “Herd Of Cattle”

6. Peaches En Regalia

7. Tears Began To Fall

8. Shove It Right In

CD 5: FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 6, 1971 – SHOW 2 (CTD)

1. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

2. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

3. Billy The Mountain

4. “Conglomerate Assembly”

5. Little House I Used To Live In

6. The Mud Shark

7. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

8. Bwana Dik

9. Latex Solar Beef

10. Willie The Pimp

11. Do You Like My New Car?

12. Happy Together

CD 6: FILLMORE EAST, NEW YORK CITY, NY, JUNE 6, 1971 – SHOW 2 (CTD)

JOHN & YOKO ENCORE SET (TRACKS 1-6)

1. Well

2. Say Please

3. King Kong

4. Aaawk

5. Scumbag

6. A Small Eternity With Yoko Ono

RADIO SPOT, SINGLE VERSION, B-SIDE & OUTTAKES (TRACKS 7-10)

7. Homemade Radio Spot

8. Tears Began To Fall – Single Version

9. Junier Mintz Boogie – Single B-Side

10. Homemade Radio Spot Outtakes

BONUS HYBRID CONCERT: HARRISBURG/SCRANTON, PA 1971

STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 (TRACKS 11-20)

11. Peaches En Regalia

12. Tears Began To Fall

13. Shove It Right In

14. Status Back Baby

15. Concentration Moon – Part I

16. The Sanzini Brothers (Burning Hoop Trick)

17. Concentration Moon – Part II

18. Mom & Dad

19. My Boyfriend’s Back

20. Tiny Sick Tears

CD 7: BONUS HYBRID CONCERT: HARRISBURG/SCRANTON, PA 1971

STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 (CTD; TRACKS 1-3)

1. Call Any Vegetable

2. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

3. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 & WATRES ARMORY, SCRANTON, PA, JUNE 1, 1971 (TRACK 4)

4. Billy The Mountain

WATRES ARMORY, SCRANTON, PA, JUNE 1, 1971 (TRACKS 5-6)

5. Willie The Pimp

6. King Kong (Outro)

RAINBOW THEATRE, LONDON, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 1971 (TRACKS 7-9)

7. Zanti Serenade

8. Peaches En Regalia

9. Tears Began To Fall

CD 8: RAINBOW THEATRE, LONDON, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 1971 (CTD)

1. Shove It Right In

2. “Pain In The Ass”

3. Divan: Once Upon A Time

4. Divan: Sofa #1

5. Pound For A Brown – Part I

6. Super Grease

7. Pound For A Brown – Part II

8. Sleeping In A Jar

9. Wonderful Wino

10. Sharleena

11. Cruising For Burgers

12. “That’s Your Tough Luck”

13. King Kong

14. I Want To Hold Your Hand

You can preorder The Mothers 1971 here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices