Frank Zappa Releases 50th Anniversary Edition Of Fillmore East Shows

Back in 1971, Frank Zappa and the Mothers’ performed a two-night, four-show gig at New York’s Fillmore East. The shows went down in the band's history and now, fifty years later, the entirety of the performances will be released for the first time ever.

The Mothers 1971 will include all 63 songs the band played at the Fillmore East gigs held on June 5 and 6, 1971. John Lennon and Yoko Ono's surprise encore is also featured on the special anniversary edition.

In addition to the full run of songs the Fillmore East gigs, the eight-CD anniversary box set will also feature the Mothers’ concert at London’s Rainbow Theatre on Dec. 10, 1971. Fans will remember the infamous show as the night an audience member hopped up on stage after the band covered the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and assaulted Zappa, pushing him off the stage and into the orchestra pit 12 feet below. This will be the first time audio from that performance is released to the public.

The 50th-anniversary reissue will include a number of other delightful throwbacks for fans. Each track included on the project have been newly remixed and remastered, as well.