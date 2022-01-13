Here's How Much A Cup Of Coffee Costs In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

January 14, 2022

Cup of coffee on a wooden table
Photo: Getty Images

Most people could use a cup of coffee in the morning — or maybe a pick-me-up in the afternoon — and unless coffee lovers brew their own beverage from home, it’ll cost them. But some could pay more than others, depending on where they live.

That’s according to Cash Net USA, which determined the price of a cup of coffee in every state. Here’s how: “Our World Coffee Index 2021 highlighted the cost of coffee in every country in the world, but this time we wanted to shift our focus to the United States exclusively. So we used Menuwithprice.com to gather the prices of over 10,000 coffee shops across 2,500 cities in the US.”

The analysis found that California is the state with the most coffee shops (9,615), Louisiana has some of the least affordable coffee compared to income, Washington has the most expensive coffee (in Seattle, it rings in at $3.32), Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has the cheapest coffee ($1.18), and other highlights.

Several Georgia cities rank on the list — including Columbus, Savannah, Augusta and others — but where does Atlanta rank? Coffee generally costs $2.87 in Atlanta, with 36 coffee shops per 100,000 population.

See the full rankings from Cash Net USA here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices