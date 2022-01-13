Here's How You Can Win Chips Made With Soil From Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers fans now have a chance to win limited-edition chips made from the soil from the field at Gillette Stadium.

Frito-Lay announced a contest in which winning participants will receive its 'Golden Grounds' potato chips, which are made from soil pulled directly from NFL stadiums -- including Gillette Stadium -- and fields nationwide before mixing the soil into separate parts of a potato field.

“Lay’s is all about bringing joy to our fans, and we know there’s nothing that brings a smile to football fans’ faces more than cheering for their favorite team at their home field,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a press release. “The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between. I can’t think of a better way to kick off our journey back to America’s biggest stage with Lay’s return to Super Bowl, where we’ll look to spread even more joy with delicious game-day snacks and an incredible new commercial we’ll unveil soon.”

Steelers fans will have a chance to win a bag of the limited-edition stadium soil chips between January 11 and January 25.

To enter, fans will need to follow the Lay's verified Twitter account (@LAYS) and check for special Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets.

Steelers fans can respond to the tweets by showing support of their favorite NFL teams and using the #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag of their favorite team (#HereWeGo) -- along with photos, which are encouraged -- according to the press release.

The campaign is part of Frito-Lay's Super Bowl advertising partnership, which is now on its 17th year.

More information is scheduled to be announced as Super Bowl LVI inches closer.