Here's How You Can Win Chips Made With Soil From Heinz Field

By Jason Hall

January 13, 2022

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fans now have a chance to win limited-edition chips made from the soil from the field at Gillette Stadium.

Frito-Lay announced a contest in which winning participants will receive its 'Golden Grounds' potato chips, which are made from soil pulled directly from NFL stadiums -- including Gillette Stadium -- and fields nationwide before mixing the soil into separate parts of a potato field.

“Lay’s is all about bringing joy to our fans, and we know there’s nothing that brings a smile to football fans’ faces more than cheering for their favorite team at their home field,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a press release. “The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between. I can’t think of a better way to kick off our journey back to America’s biggest stage with Lay’s return to Super Bowl, where we’ll look to spread even more joy with delicious game-day snacks and an incredible new commercial we’ll unveil soon.”

Steelers fans will have a chance to win a bag of the limited-edition stadium soil chips between January 11 and January 25.

To enter, fans will need to follow the Lay's verified Twitter account (@LAYS) and check for special Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets.

Steelers fans can respond to the tweets by showing support of their favorite NFL teams and using the #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag of their favorite team (#HereWeGo) -- along with photos, which are encouraged -- according to the press release.

The campaign is part of Frito-Lay's Super Bowl advertising partnership, which is now on its 17th year.

More information is scheduled to be announced as Super Bowl LVI inches closer.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices