Here's The Best To-Go Dish In Indiana

Busy lives call for easy meals, and meals that you can get on the go are just about the easiest of them all. To-go dishes can sometimes be iffy, so one website compiled the best of the best in each state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best to-go dishes. The website states, "From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the absolute best to-go dishes in every state."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best to-go dish in all of Indiana is the Ultimate Pan Platter from Exotic on the Run in Indianapolis. Exotic on the Run's website states that this eater is "Indy's exotic Florida-style seafood." To make things even better, you can order online by clicking here.

So what is the Ultimate Pan Platter? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Put on a bib and get to cracking. Exotic on the Run serves everything you need for an epic, at-home seafood boil. The Ultimate Pan Platter comes with lobster tail, snow crab, jumbo shrimp, deep-fried sausage, and more."

