Here's The Best To-Go Dish In Indiana
By Ginny Reese
January 13, 2022
Busy lives call for easy meals, and meals that you can get on the go are just about the easiest of them all. To-go dishes can sometimes be iffy, so one website compiled the best of the best in each state.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best to-go dishes. The website states, "From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the absolute best to-go dishes in every state."
According to Eat This, Not That!, the best to-go dish in all of Indiana is the Ultimate Pan Platter from Exotic on the Run in Indianapolis. Exotic on the Run's website states that this eater is "Indy's exotic Florida-style seafood." To make things even better, you can order online by clicking here.
So what is the Ultimate Pan Platter? Eat This, Not That! explains:
"Put on a bib and get to cracking. Exotic on the Run serves everything you need for an epic, at-home seafood boil. The Ultimate Pan Platter comes with lobster tail, snow crab, jumbo shrimp, deep-fried sausage, and more."
Click here to check out the full list of each state's best to-go dishes.