Here's The Best To-Go Dish In Kentucky

By Ginny Reese

January 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Busy lives call for easy meals, and meals that you can get on the go are just about the easiest of them all. To-go dishes can sometimes be iffy, so one website compiled the best of the best in each state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best to-go dishes. The website states, "From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the absolute best to-go dishes in every state."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best to-go dish in all of Kentucky is the Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Ribs at Carson's Food and Drink in Lexington.

So what are the Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Ribs? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Really, you'll want to become a repeat carryout guest at Carson's Food and Drink. The Lexington staple created a family to-go menu with dishes like Chicken Rosé Linguini and Spicy Shrimp. The Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Ribs serve four, but we bet the side dishes like smoked gouda macaroni and cheese and garlic mashed potatoes with rosemary gravy will go quickly once they hit your dining room table."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best to-go dishes.

