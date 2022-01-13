Here's The Best To-Go Dish In Oklahoma

Busy lives call for easy meals, and meals that you can get on the go are just about the easiest of them all. To-go dishes can sometimes be iffy, so one website compiled the best of the best in each state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best to-go dishes. The website states, "From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the absolute best to-go dishes in every state."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best to-go dish in all of Oklahoma is the MOB Signature Burger from MOB Grill in Oklahoma City. Click here to check out the eatery's menu.

So what is the MOB Signature Burger? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"The burgers and fries at MOB Grill are regulars on "best of" lists. The marinated grilled onions that are piled on the MOB Signature Burger are made with a secret recipe, which feels on-brand with a mafia-themed burger joint."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best to-go dishes.