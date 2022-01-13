Hungry Moose Falls Through Window, Gets Trapped In Colorado Basement

A 1,000-pound bull moose took an unfortunate tumble into a Colorado home's basement while trying to snag some food. CBS Denver says the creature fell through a snow-covered window well and fell into the basement in Breckenridge.

A cleaning crew first spotted the animal and called authorities, according to reporters. Breckenridge Police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) pulled up to the scene and reportedly opened all the windows in an attempt to scare the moose out of the home. It didn't work.

CPW officers opted to cut off the moose's antlers and tranquilize it to get him up the stairs and out the house. When authorities got the huge animal outside, they used a reverse tranquilizer to wake him up. The moose ended up walking away and going back to eating, officials say. He only suffered a small cut to his leg from falling through the window, they added.

“It took all of us and everything that we had to get him on that matt and up the stairs,” Breckenridge Police Sgt. Patrick Finley told the news station. The agency believes the hungry moose was trying to eat a willow too close to the window well and slipped inside.

As for the basement, it was essentially left trashed, according to reporters:

"The basement had been pretty roughed up between the broken window, the couch, the Ping-Pong table, and the carpet now covered in what can only be referred to as moose pellets."

If you want to avoid this happening to you, CPW suggests you trim any vegetation near windows.