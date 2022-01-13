Muse 'Won't Stand Down' As They Drop Powerful New Anthem

Muse has returned with brand new music as they share their new song "Won't Stand Down."

"Won't Stand Down" is an anti-bullying anthem about taking one's power pack as the band's Matt Bellamy sings in the chorus, "Won’t stand down/ I’m growing stronger/ Won’t stand down/ I’m owned no longer/ Won’t stand down/ You’ve used me for too long, now die alone."

In a statement, Bellamy explains of the new song, "'Won't Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."

Muse also shared the accompanying music video for "Wont' Stand Down," which is directed by award-winning filmmaker Jared Hogan and shot in Kyiv, Ukraine. In the visual, a mysterious, fragile man is able to control a dark army, drawing upon their energy to turn into something more powerful.

"Won't Stand Down" is Muse's first new music since their 2018 album Simulation Theory. No word yet on a new album, from the band, but in releasing their new song and music video, the guys hinted at more to come in an Instagram post saying, "Been counting down the days... we're excited to share what we've been working on with you."

New music aside, the group will also be performing at a string of festivals in Europe this summer.