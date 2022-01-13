Over 2,000 Fake IDs Seized By Cincinnati Customs

Over a month span, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated thousands of fake documents.

According to a news release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the Cincinnati Port of Entry took part in Special Operation Red Phantom to find and seize "fantasy and breeder documents produced in the United States and shipped to countries on every continent."

The operation began December 6, 2021, and lasted through January 10, 2022.

During that month span, 617 shipments containing 2,211 fake international IDs and booklets were found.

All of the fake IDs were originated from New York or Florida.

In the United States, only two companies have the authorization to print international driver's licenses, The American Automobile Association (AAA) or American Automobile Touring Alliance (AATA).

Fake documents such as international IDs play a large role in human trafficking and other crimes.

"Producing these documents without proper authorization and oversight is illegal," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. "The story doesn't stop there, however. Fake documents are associated with identity theft and human trafficking, and the revenue generated from their sales is known to fund organized crime. Our officers and specialists are trained to recognize a spectrum of fake identification and their hard work protects innocent civilians around the world."