Portland Residents Are Moving To This City The Most

People are moving all the time in the United States, whether it's wanting a change of pace or relocating for a new job. What may be interesting is where people are heading to.

Stacker crunched the numbers and found which metro areas are popular destinations for relocating Portland residents. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, researchers ranked metro areas "by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Portland, Oregon between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration."

According to the data, people are moving out of Portland and heading to this metro area the most:

The Seattle metro area!

More specifically, they're referring to the Seattle-Bellevue-Tacoma, Washington metro area. According to researchers, 8,054 Portlanders moved to this bustling area between 2015 and 2019. Two more metro areas in Washington state were about the Top 10 destinations for relocating Portland residents. Meanwhile, four metro areas in Oregon also claimed high spots.

Here are the Top 10 metro areas people are leaving Portland for:

Seattle-Bellevue-Tacoma area Salem, Oregon Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona area Eugene-Springfield, Oregon area Longview, Washington Corvallis, Oregon Bend, Oregon Los Angeles metro area Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington area San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California area

