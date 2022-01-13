Roddy Ricch Cancels 'SNL' Appearance After COVID Exposure

This isn't the first time the Coronavirus disrupted an SNL show. The show's final episode of 2021 was nearly canceled due to an in-house outbreak of positive cases. only featured Kenan Thompson and Michael Che from its regular cast as well as special guests Tina Fey and Tom Hanks. The show released a statement to the New York post amid the outbreak, sharing:

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

No word on if the full cast, crew and live audience is set to return for the show's first episode of the year.