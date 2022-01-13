Scientists Discover Gene That Doubles Risk Of Severe COVID Infection

A team of scientists from the Medical University of Bialystok in Poland announced they have discovered a gene that doubles the risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19.

They determined that the gene was the fourth most important factor in determining the severity of a COVID infection. The other factors are age, weight, and gender.

The scientists hope the discovery will allow health officials to identify those who have a higher risk of severe complications.

"After more than a year and a half of work it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill (with coronavirus)," said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski. "This means that in the future we will be able to... identify people with a predisposition to suffer seriously from COVID."

The new discovery isn't the first time scientists have identified a gene that impacts the severity of COVID-19. Last year, scientists in the United Kingdom found a gene that doubled the risk of lung failure and doubled the risk of death for people over the age of 60.