Selena Gomez Fans Believe She Was Snubbed By The 2022 SAG Awards
By Emily Lee
January 13, 2022
Say it ain't so!
On Wednesday (January 12), the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the upcoming SAG Awards. Only Murders in the Building, a breakout comedy for Hulu, saw two of its leads nominated for major awards. One member of the lead trio, however, did not receive a nomination and fans are calling out the Guild for the major snub.
Steve Martin and Martin Short both received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Their co-star, Selena Gomez, did not receive the same nod in the Female Actor category, despite having equal billing and screen time as Martin and Short.
The laughs that the nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series brought us were some of our favorites this year!— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 12, 2022
It’s time to celebrate #MichaelDouglas, @brettgoldstein, @SteveMartinToGo, #MartinShort, and #JasonSudeikis! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/EA6VA9d4DC
Fans weren't the only ones to criticize the snub. Martin subtly acknowledged the slight against Gomez on Twitter. "Selena, you are the MAIN member," he replied to a tweet from the official Only Murders in the Building account. The tweet he replied to was acknowledging the show's three nominations: "Congratulations to all my neighbors for this nomination! (I’m an honorary member of this ensemble, right?)"
Selena, you are the MAIN member.— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 12, 2022
Though Gomez did not receive an individual nomination, Only Murders in the Building received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.