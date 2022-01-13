Selena Gomez Fans Believe She Was Snubbed By The 2022 SAG Awards

By Emily Lee

January 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Say it ain't so!

On Wednesday (January 12), the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the upcoming SAG Awards. Only Murders in the Building, a breakout comedy for Hulu, saw two of its leads nominated for major awards. One member of the lead trio, however, did not receive a nomination and fans are calling out the Guild for the major snub.

Steve Martin and Martin Short both received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Their co-star, Selena Gomez, did not receive the same nod in the Female Actor category, despite having equal billing and screen time as Martin and Short.

Fans weren't the only ones to criticize the snub. Martin subtly acknowledged the slight against Gomez on Twitter. "Selena, you are the MAIN member," he replied to a tweet from the official Only Murders in the Building account. The tweet he replied to was acknowledging the show's three nominations: "Congratulations to all my neighbors for this nomination! (I’m an honorary member of this ensemble, right?)"

Though Gomez did not receive an individual nomination, Only Murders in the Building received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

