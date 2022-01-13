Selena Gomez Fans Believe She Was Snubbed By The 2022 SAG Awards

Say it ain't so!

On Wednesday (January 12), the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for the upcoming SAG Awards. Only Murders in the Building, a breakout comedy for Hulu, saw two of its leads nominated for major awards. One member of the lead trio, however, did not receive a nomination and fans are calling out the Guild for the major snub.

Steve Martin and Martin Short both received nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Their co-star, Selena Gomez, did not receive the same nod in the Female Actor category, despite having equal billing and screen time as Martin and Short.