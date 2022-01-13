Shaq Opening Up First Big Chicken Location In Illinois

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening up in the midwest.

According to FOX 32, legendary NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Rosemont, just 20 miles outside of Chicago.

The new restaurant will be located at 9421 West Higgins Road. It will be next to Stan's Donuts & Coffee and the best part, it'll have a statue of Shaq right outside the restaurant.

"We are so excited to welcome Big Chicken's first Midwest location this fall and introduce its delicious chicken sandwiches to Rosemont's residents and visitors alike," said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens. "The 2,610-square-foot venue will join Stan's Donuts and Small Cheval as we welcome the next generation of quick-casual restaurants to Rosemont this fall."

The menu is filled with a handful of chicken sandwiches to choose from and consists of multiple sides such as fries, jalapeno coleslaw and mac n' cheese.

According to the Daily Herald, Stephens hopes that the restaurant will open in late summer or early fall of 2022.

Currently, the chicken restaurant has two locations, one in Glandale, California and another in Las Vegas Nevada. They also have two locations inside areans as well as locations within carnival cruise lines.

