Supreme Court Blocks Vaccine And Testing Mandate For Large Businesses

The United States Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden's administration's rule requiring large businesses to ensure its employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or wear masks and undergo weekly testing, but approved a separate mandate for an estimated 20 million health care workers to be vaccinated, NBC News reports.

The workplace rule was initially announced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in October in an effort to boost the U.S. economy and combat the spread of COVID-19.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.