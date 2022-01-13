Three North Carolina Cities Among The Worst In The U.S. For Bed Bugs

As people around the country begin traveling more, and staying in unfamiliar places, the number of reported cases of bed bugs has also been on the rise. That's why Orkin recently released its annual list of the U.S. cities with the most reported cases of bed bugs, using data gathered from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021.

Three cities in North Carolina earned spots on the list:

No. 15: Charlotte

No. 24: Raleigh

No. 42: Greensboro

"Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don't realize it," said Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel. "Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended."

So what should you do to minimize the risk of infestation? Orkin suggests regularly checking your home for signs of bed bugs, inspecting mattress seams, baseboards and even electrical outlets. Experts also recommend decluttering your home to make spotting the insects even easier and thoroughly inspecting any secondhand furniture before brining it inside your home.

Here are the Top 50 cities for bed bugs, according to the report:

Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Indianapolis, Indiana Washington, DC Cleveland, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio Grand Rapids, Michigan Los Angeles, California Champaign, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Charlotte, North Carolina Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Denver, Colorado St. Louis, Missouri San Francisco, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Greenville, South Carolina Charleston, West Virginia Flint, Michigan Raleigh, North Carolina Norfolk, Virginia Richmond, Virginia Omaha, Nebraska Buffalo, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Cedar Rapids, Iowa Toledo, Ohio Dayton, Ohio South Bend, Indiana Nashville, Tennessee Davenport, Iowa Wayne, Indiana Youngstown, Ohio Milwaukee, Wisconsin Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Houston, Texas Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Greensboro, North Carolina Seattle, Washington Peoria, Illinois Orlando, Florida Lexington, Kentucky Lansing, Michigan Louisville, Kentucky Lincoln, Nebraska

Check out Orkin's full report here.