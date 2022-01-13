Tulsa Man Carjacked Then Hit With His Own Stolen Car

Tulsa police were called to the scene of a carjacking near 61st and Peoria, reported Fox 23 News. It all took place around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Lincoln Gates Apartment complex.

According to police, the victim started his car and then stepped back a few feet to grab something from his wife. That's when the suspect jumped into the driver seat of the man's car.

The victim then got behind the car to try to stop the suspect from taking off with his car. The suspect continued to leave and hit the victim in the right leg with his stolen car.

The victim is expected to be okay and medical treatment was not needed.

According to police, the suspect did not appear to have any weapons.

Police are asking for your help in finding the stolen vehicle. The car is a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with stickers on the back.

The suspect in the case is being describes as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He is between 5'8" and 5'10" and weighs around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should contact Tulsa police.