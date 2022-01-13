WATCH: Miami-Dade Cop Saves Distressed Dolphin From Fishnet

A South Florida officer is getting flooded with praise after a video shows him saving a distressed dolphin trapped in fish netting.

Miami-Dade Police posted the footage to Twitter, which starts with Officer Nelson Silva of the Marine Patrol Unit getting a call about the entangled creature in the Shorecrest area. When he encounters the young dolphin, he has some trouble keeping it still as he cuts the net. He even says "ow," after the dolphin wriggles away from his grip.

"He's strong!" he remarks, adding that he got some of the netting off before trying again. After pulling the dolphin back over, Officer Silva whips out a knife and begins cutting the netting. He can be heard saying, "I got you, buddy," during the process. The animal appears to remain calm until it flails again, forcing Officer Silva to let go.