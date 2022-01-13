'We Are Pregnant' Former Detroit Mayor And Wife Announce Exciting Baby News

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick announced on Instagram that he and his wife are expecting.

In a nine-minute-long video, Kilpatrick and his wife, Laticia, made two exciting major announcements. One is that they are expecting a little boy together.

"Laticia and I are about to bring forth a brand new baby boy. We found out that we are pregnant," Kilpatrick said.

Laticia is 20-weeks pregnant and this will be the fifth boy for the Kilpatrick family. The couple has one son together and Kilpatrick has three sons from his first marriage.

"We already have a son," Kilpatrick noted in the video. "So we all boys... The fifth boy is coming to the family."

"I am just totally overwhelmed with all of the supernatural love," Laticia added in the Instagram video.

The two said that they wanted to let everyone know at the same time. "I am excited. I am over the top excited," Kilpatrick added.