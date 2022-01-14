'Bachelorette' Star Clint Arlis Dies At 34

Bachelor Nation has suffered a tragic loss. Clint Arlis, who starred as a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette, has passed away. He was 34.

Arlis's sister, Taylor Lulek, shared the devastating news on Facebook earlier this week. Alongside a childhood photo of Arlis, Lulek wrote: "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss."

She didn't provide any further details regarding Arlis's cause of death. She promised to share details about his services at a later date.

Following the news of Arlis's passing, fellow Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall paid tribute to him on social media. Viall and Arliss both competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart of the reality dating competition.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season and I always enjoyed our time and conversations," Viall wrote. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."

Arlis was ultimately sent home on the third week of the season. Outside of his time in Bachelor Nation, Arlis worked as an architectural engineer and lived in Chicago.