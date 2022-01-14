Firefighters Rescue Dog Trapped In Collapsed Home For Six Days

Firefighters in Seattle rescued a dog that was trapped in a collapsed home for six days. A landslide on January 7 caused the house to slide off of its foundation, leaving James and Didi Fritts trapped inside along with their two dogs.

Didi managed to crawl to safety while rescuers had to save her husband from the rubble. Because the building was unstable, they were unable to go inside and look for the family's dogs, Sammy and Lilly.

Unfortunately, Lilly did not survive, but the Fritts returned to their house every day, hoping to find signs of their three-year-old black Labrador Sammy, who was presumed to be dead.

On Thursday (January 13), they heard a soft cry from inside the home and contacted the fire department. Firefighters arrived and carefully used a chainsaw to cut through the walls and floor of the house.

"We [heard] a little cry this morning and then didn't hear anything when the fire department was here with the chainsaws," neighbor Remy Olivier told KING. "We took apart the entire floor, pulled her out, and she had just enough room to survive, so she wasn't crushed...I guess she was surviving on rainwater the past couple days."

Firefighters carried Sammy out of the home to reunite her with James and Didi.

"My baby. My baby," exclaimed as she saw Sammy, who was excited and wagging her tail.

A veterinarian checked out Sammy and said she was in good shape after spending six days trapped underneath the rubble.

The Seattle Fire Department shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.