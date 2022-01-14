Heidi Klum Teams Up With Snoop Dogg For New 'Chai Tea' Single

Heidi Klum has mastered the art of modeling, now the mogul mom is taking her talents to music. On Friday, Klum released a brand new dance track entitled "Chai Tea with Heidi" featuring Snoop Dogg --- marking first release since her 2006 track "Winter Wonderland".

"Chai Tea" will act as the theme song for Season 17 of Germany’s Next Top Model, hosted by Klum. The model spoke about collaborating with the Grammy Award rapper, telling Variety:

"Anyone who knows me, knows I love hip-hop. Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine. I called Snoop Dogg and said, “You’re on the top of my bucket list” and told him the idea. He was like, “Let’s make it happen.” I got together with [producing duo] WeddingCake and we recorded some stuff, including me singing an homage to “Baby Jane” from Rod Stewart over the track. Fast forward and I’m in Inglewood and played it for Snoop. He went right in the vocal booth and started rapping. Three days later, we mash it all up together and we had “Chai Tea With Heidi.” This literally is like, one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done."