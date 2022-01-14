Heidi Klum Teams Up With Snoop Dogg For New 'Chai Tea' Single
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 14, 2022
Heidi Klum has mastered the art of modeling, now the mogul mom is taking her talents to music. On Friday, Klum released a brand new dance track entitled "Chai Tea with Heidi" featuring Snoop Dogg --- marking first release since her 2006 track "Winter Wonderland".
"Chai Tea" will act as the theme song for Season 17 of Germany’s Next Top Model, hosted by Klum. The model spoke about collaborating with the Grammy Award rapper, telling Variety:
"Anyone who knows me, knows I love hip-hop. Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine. I called Snoop Dogg and said, “You’re on the top of my bucket list” and told him the idea. He was like, “Let’s make it happen.” I got together with [producing duo] WeddingCake and we recorded some stuff, including me singing an homage to “Baby Jane” from Rod Stewart over the track. Fast forward and I’m in Inglewood and played it for Snoop. He went right in the vocal booth and started rapping. Three days later, we mash it all up together and we had “Chai Tea With Heidi.” This literally is like, one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done."
The bouncy, eclectic track samples Rod Stewart's 1984 track "Baby Jane", needed to get approved by the musician. Fortunately, Klum was able to get in touch with the star through his daughter, Kimberly Stewart. Heidi shared:
"I look at my spam, sure enough, Rod Stewart has been emailing me back, immediately, mind you. He was like, 'I love the track. This is so cool. I love you and Snoop together and Baby Jane on top. This is awesome. And then afterwards he's like, 'Hello? Heidi? I haven't heard back from you. What's going on? Is this still happening?' I was like, 'Oh no.' He had been in my mail all this time!"
Check out Heidi Klum's "Chai Tea with Heidi" featuring Snoop Dogg streaming now.