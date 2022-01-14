Novak Djokovic Faces Deportation After Australia Revokes His Visa Again

Novak Djokovic is facing deportation from Australia after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa again. Djokovic was ordered to report an immigration detention center by 8 a.m. on Saturday (January 15) morning.

Djokovic's lawyers are requesting an injunction to prevent him from being forced to leave the country.

The decision is the latest twist in Djokovic's quest to play in the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on Monday. He was detained at the airport last week because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic claims he was granted a medical waiver because he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.

After a judge ruled in favor of Djokovic, he was released from the immigration detention facility and began preparations for the Australian Open.

Despite the judge's ruling, Hawke used his authority to revoke Djokovic's visa.

"This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian, but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. "Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today."

If Djokovic is departed, he would be banned from reapplying for a visa for three years. He could also face criminal charges and up to 12 months in jail for providing false information on his travel declaration form.