Online Ordering For Free At-Home COVID Tests Will Begin On January 19

By Bill Galluccio

January 14, 2022

US-HEALTH-virus-COVID-TEST
Photo: Getty Images

The Biden administration announced that Americans will be able to start ordering free at-home COVID-19 test kits starting next Wednesday (January 19).

Every household is eligible to receive four free tests, which can be ordered online at COVIDTests.gov. The tests should ship within 7-12 days after the order is placed.

"To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19th and will be mailed directly to American households," the White House said in a statement.

The Department of Defense has finalized contracts to purchase 420 million at-home testing kits and is working to secure the rest.

To help meet the shipping demands, the United States Postal Service has hired 7,000 temporary workers.

"The United States Postal Service is proud to fulfill its mission of service to the nation by delivering COVID test kits as part of this important public health initiative of the Biden Administration. The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver and proud to play a critical role in supporting the health needs of the American public. We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits on the first day the program launches," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement.

