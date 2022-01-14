Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Reportedly In Talks To Host Oscars

Earlier this week, the Academy posed a hypothetical question on Twitter: “…if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?”

Responses have been pouring in, and although the host of this year’s ceremony remains unclear, a few rumors have circulated.

Among the names was Pete Davidson, but Variety noted on Friday (January 14) that the Saturday Night Live star is too closely tied with NBC, a competing network to ABC. Instead, some say Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short could do the honors. Craig Erich, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president, told Variety this week:

“I mean, they are an iconic trio. They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.”

Officials haven’t med a decision as of publication time on Friday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previously revealed the shortlists of 10 categories for the 94th Academy Awards. Possible nominees include Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and others. Nominations will be announced on February 8, and the Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27.