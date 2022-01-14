Southwest Issues Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Several Midwest States

A winter travel advisory has been issued for certain parts of the midwest by Southwest Airlines.

According to a release by the airline, several cities can expect delayed or canceled flights due to the weather forecast for this weekend's storm beginning Friday (January 14) through Saturday (January 15).

The cities and airports that can expect travel delays due to the winter weather are:

Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minneapolis - Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Omaha, Nebraska - Eppley Airfield and the Omaha Airport Authority (OMA)

St. Louis, Missouri - St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Southwest says those holding reservations to, from or through the cities listed on Friday or Saturday can rebook their ticket or travel on standby within 14 days of their original date of travel without paying any additional charge.

Customers that purchased their tickets directly through the airline's website can reschedule their flights through the Southwest website or on their mobile devices through the Southwest app.

If a customer purchased a Southwest flight through another service, they will need to call customer service to speak with a representative at 1-800-435-9792.