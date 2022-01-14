Southwest Issues Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Several Midwest States

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 14, 2022

Southwest Airlines 737 Commercial Jet Airplane
Photo: Getty Images

A winter travel advisory has been issued for certain parts of the midwest by Southwest Airlines.

According to a release by the airline, several cities can expect delayed or canceled flights due to the weather forecast for this weekend's storm beginning Friday (January 14) through Saturday (January 15).

The cities and airports that can expect travel delays due to the winter weather are:

  • Des Moines, Iowa - Des Moines International Airport (DSM)
  • Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minneapolis - Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
  • Omaha, Nebraska - Eppley Airfield and the Omaha Airport Authority (OMA)
  • St. Louis, Missouri - St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Southwest says those holding reservations to, from or through the cities listed on Friday or Saturday can rebook their ticket or travel on standby within 14 days of their original date of travel without paying any additional charge.

Customers that purchased their tickets directly through the airline's website can reschedule their flights through the Southwest website or on their mobile devices through the Southwest app.

If a customer purchased a Southwest flight through another service, they will need to call customer service to speak with a representative at 1-800-435-9792.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices