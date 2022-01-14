These Florida Spots Are Among The Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
By Zuri Anderson
January 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Americans are traveling more, but they're not the only ones catching rides across the country. Orkin, a pest control company, released their annual list of the most bed bug-ridden cities in the United States.
"As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat," according to the website. Bites from these tiny pests may cause allergic reactions, secondary infections, and even mental distress, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Three Florida cities made the list: Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.
According to the report, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs in America:
- Chicago, Illinois
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- New York, New York
- Detroit, Michigan
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Washington, DC
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Columbus, Ohio
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Los Angeles, California
- Champaign, Illinois
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
- St. Louis, Missouri
- San Francisco, California
- Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Flint, Michigan
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Buffalo, New York
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Toledo, Ohio
- Dayton, Ohio
- South Bend, Indiana
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Davenport, Iowa
- Wayne, Indiana
- Youngstown, Ohio
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Miami, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Houston, Texas
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Seattle, Washington
- Peoria, Illinois
- Orlando, Florida
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Lansing, Michigan
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Lincoln, Nebraska
Click here to check out the full report.