These Florida Spots Are Among The Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs

Americans are traveling more, but they're not the only ones catching rides across the country. Orkin, a pest control company, released their annual list of the most bed bug-ridden cities in the United States.

"As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat," according to the website. Bites from these tiny pests may cause allergic reactions, secondary infections, and even mental distress, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Three Florida cities made the list: Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.

According to the report, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs in America:

Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Indianapolis, Indiana Washington, DC Cleveland, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio Grand Rapids, Michigan Los Angeles, California Champaign, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Charlotte, North Carolina Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Denver, Colorado St. Louis, Missouri San Francisco, California Pittsburg, Pennsylvania Greenville, South Carolina Charleston, West Virginia Flint, Michigan Raleigh, North Carolina Norfolk, Virginia Richmond, Virginia Omaha, Nebraska Buffalo, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Cedar Rapids, Iowa Toledo, Ohio Dayton, Ohio South Bend, Indiana Nashville, Tennessee Davenport, Iowa Wayne, Indiana Youngstown, Ohio Milwaukee, Wisconsin Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Houston, Texas Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Greensboro, North Carolina Seattle, Washington Peoria, Illinois Orlando, Florida Lexington, Kentucky Lansing, Michigan Louisville, Kentucky Lincoln, Nebraska

