This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
January 14, 2022
There's nothing like chicken and waffles. A perfect dish blending sweet and savory, you'll find this dish on most brunch and breakfast menus. Like most classic dishes, some people may put an exciting spin on it.
Since there are many eateries serving this iconic dish, where can you find the best one in all of Washington state? LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
For the best chicken and waffles in the Evergreen State, writers say you should head over to...
This is what writers said about the hot restaurant and its dish:
"Witness boasts plenty of elevated Southern comfort food classics on its innovative brunch and dinner menus, but it's the chicken and waffles that's unbeatable. The seemingly simple combination of free-range fried organic chicken, golden waffle and bourbon maple syrup is all about the flavour, which customers say there's plenty of. The joint is also praised for excellent service."
We are coming up on selling our 40,000 Chicken and Waffle!!! Who will it be?? Stay tuned. Winner gets a special prize....Posted by Witness Bar on Tuesday, March 17, 2020
You can find Witness at 410 Broadway East in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
