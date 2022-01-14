This Portland Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

January 14, 2022

Homemade Southern Chicken and Waffles
There's nothing like chicken and waffles. A perfect dish blending sweet and savory, you'll find this dish on most brunch and breakfast menus. Like most classic dishes, some people may put an exciting spin on it.

Since there are many eateries serving this iconic dish, where can you find the best one in all of Oregon? LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.

For the best chicken and waffles in the Beaver State, writers say you should head over to...

Screen Door!

This is what writers said about the hot restaurant and its dish:

"Serving brunch seven days a week, Portland's Screen Door focuses on Southern soul food and has received countless accolades since it opened in 2006 (now with two locations). It's famous for the incredibly tender fried chicken that's best eaten with a mountain of their sweet potato waffles and syrup. Customers say the place is always extremely busy, but it's worth the wait once the juicy, crispy chicken and the sweet waffles arrive."

Screen Door has two locations in Portland: Pearl District (1131 NW Couch St) and East Side (2337 E Burnside St). They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out other American restaurants serving up delicious chicken and waffles.

