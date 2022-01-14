Tiffany Haddish Arrested On DUI Charge In Georgia
By Kelly Fisher
January 14, 2022
Georgia authorizes have reportedly arrested Tiffany Haddish. The comedian and actress was found asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours Friday (January 14). Now, she faces a DUI charge, and a charge of improper stopping on a roadway.
Peachtree City Police Department officers arrested Haddish, 42, around 4 a.m., believing she’d been smoking marijuana, officials confirmed to TMZ. Law enforcement officers were on the lookout for Haddish’s vehicle in the Fayette County, Georgia city, after receiving a call about a driver who apparently fell asleep, the entertainment news hub reports. Records show Haddish, who grinned for her mugshot, was released around 6:30 a.m. when she bonded out of jail, posting more than $1,600. Representatives for Haddish have not publicly commended on her arrest.