Tiffany Haddish Arrested On DUI Charge In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher

January 14, 2022

"The Card Counter" Red Carpet - The 78th Venice International Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Georgia authorizes have reportedly arrested Tiffany Haddish. The comedian and actress was found asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours Friday (January 14). Now, she faces a DUI charge, and a charge of improper stopping on a roadway.

Peachtree City Police Department officers arrested Haddish, 42, around 4 a.m., believing she’d been smoking marijuana, officials confirmed to TMZ. Law enforcement officers were on the lookout for Haddish’s vehicle in the Fayette County, Georgia city, after receiving a call about a driver who apparently fell asleep, the entertainment news hub reports. Records show Haddish, who grinned for her mugshot, was released around 6:30 a.m. when she bonded out of jail, posting more than $1,600. Representatives for Haddish have not publicly commended on her arrest.

