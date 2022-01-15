Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man In Custody In Emergency Room

A police officer shot and killed a man who was in custody at the emergency room at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina. Authorities said that the man was in the custody of the Durham Police Department and was receiving treatment when he got into a scuffle with an officer.

During the fight, the man grabbed the officer's gun. A Duke University police officer responded and opened fire, shooting the man. Hospital staff tried to treat him, but they were unable to save him, and he was pronounced dead.

The officer who got into a fight the man was also treated for undisclosed injuries.

No patients in hospital staff were injured in the shooting. The emergency room remained open during the investigation but was operating at a reduced capacity.

" Thanks to their efforts in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, we remained operational overnight and continued to provide patient care in a reduced capacity to accommodate ongoing investigations," Duke University Hospital president Thomas Owens said in an email obtained by the Duke Chronicle. "We also wish to thank the Duke University Police Department for all of their efforts to keep our team safe."

Officials did not identify the man or say why he was in custody.